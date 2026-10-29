Toyota's new concept is a reimagining of Crown Signia

The Crown Signia GT-S is nearly 5-inch lower than the standard model, thanks to custom coil-over dampers from MCS.

It rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in 295mm Toyo tires.

The vehicle's braking system has also been upgraded with calipers borrowed from an RX500h F Sport model.

These enhancements give the Crown Signia GT-S a more aggressive look on the road.