Toyota's new concept is a reimagining of Crown Signia
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the Crown Signia GT-S. The innovative design is a reimagining of the standard Crown Signia, but with a sportier edge. The new model comes with a lower ride height and wider bodywork, giving it an aggressive stance. It also features unique design elements such as a custom front air dam and rear aero.
Upgrades
The vehicle gets custom coil-over dampers from MCS
The Crown Signia GT-S is nearly 5-inch lower than the standard model, thanks to custom coil-over dampers from MCS.
It rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in 295mm Toyo tires.
The vehicle's braking system has also been upgraded with calipers borrowed from an RX500h F Sport model.
These enhancements give the Crown Signia GT-S a more aggressive look on the road.
Design
It features widebody fenders to accommodate its larger wheel setup
The Crown Signia GT-S features widebody fenders to accommodate its larger wheel and tire setup.
It is painted in a custom dark gray color with extra flake and multiple clear coats for a unique finish.
The headlamp covers and rear fascias have also been modified, with red outlines highlighting the vehicle's logos and rear-view mirrors.
Inside, the vehicle gets heavily bolstered seats with red piping as well as embroidered GT-S lettering on headrests and shifter.
Aero
It gets a 'sporty aero package'
The Crown Signia GT-S also gets a "sporty aero package" with vents on each front fender, a front air dam, and a rear diffuser.
However, Toyota has not revealed any specific changes to the vehicle's powertrain.
The only detail shared is about custom dual exhaust pipes integrated into the rear bodywork of the car.