Toyota Supra and BMW Z4 sold out across US dealers
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If you were hoping to grab a new Toyota Supra or BMW Z4, it's too late. They're completely sold out in the US
Production wrapped up earlier this year in Austria, so dealers have no more stock left.
These two sporty icons are now off the market here, at least for now.
Supra and Z4 shared engineering
The Supra and Z4 shared their platform, engines, and much of their engineering, with the Supra as a coupe, the Z4 as a roadster.
In 2025, Americans bought 2,953 Supras and 2,113 Z4s.
While BMW has an i4 Convertible in the works, with no word on a new Z4, Toyota fans can look forward to a fresh GR-branded Supra in the future.