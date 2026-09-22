Toyota to build 1st eREV in China by April 2027
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Toyota is set to start building its first extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) in China by April 2027.
This new ride runs mainly on electricity but has a gasoline engine as backup, so you don't have to stress about charging all the time.
Production will start small and then scale up fast: 200,000 cars in 2027, doubling by 2028.
Toyota joins BMW in eREV revival
Toyota's move is all about giving Chinese drivers what they want: electric driving with the comfort of a gasoline safety net.
Buyers worried about charging outside major cities make switching to electric less daunting.
Plus, Toyota joins other big names like BMW, which is reportedly bringing back the technology for China's unique market.