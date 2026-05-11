Toyota to establish Bidkin plant in Maharashtra, production H1 2029
Auto
Toyota just announced they are setting up a new manufacturing plant in the Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra.
Production kicks off in the first half of 2029, with the factory set to roll out about 100,000 vehicles each year.
This move is all about boosting Toyota's presence in India and nearby markets.
Toyota plant to create 2,800 jobs
The new plant will bring around 2,800 jobs to the area at the start of operations in the first half of 2029 and focus on making a brand-new SUV for both Indian buyers and exports.
Toyota says this project shows its long-term commitment to India's auto industry and local communities, aiming to support economic growth while keeping up with what drivers want.