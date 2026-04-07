Toyota updates Land Cruiser 250 in Japan with retro headlights

Land Cruiser gets Teammate anti-theft updates

Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with memory settings and the latest Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive system: think traffic jam assist and emergency steering for extra peace of mind.

With theft rates high in Japan, Toyota's added smart anti-theft tech: key proximity detection and the T-Connect My Start Lock to remotely disable the engine if needed.

Diesel variants are expected to get these security upgrades sometime after December 2026.