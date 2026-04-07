Toyota updates Land Cruiser 250 in Japan with retro headlights
Toyota's updated Land Cruiser 250 in Japan, keeping its familiar engines but adding some fresh features.
The VX trim now rocks round Bi-Beam LED headlights for a retro touch, plus you get new color options like Neutral Black and a sandy shade.
Price tag? About ¥5,779,400 (roughly ₹33.68 lakh).
Land Cruiser gets Teammate anti-theft updates
Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with memory settings and the latest Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive system: think traffic jam assist and emergency steering for extra peace of mind.
With theft rates high in Japan, Toyota's added smart anti-theft tech: key proximity detection and the T-Connect My Start Lock to remotely disable the engine if needed.
Diesel variants are expected to get these security upgrades sometime after December 2026.