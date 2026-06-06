Toyota's 2-seat Corolla GRMN tuned at Nurburgring comes with manual

Corolla GRMN power, aero and pricing

Corolla GRMN packs more punch with 137kg.-ft. of torque and an intercooler sprayer to keep things cool at high speeds.

Aerodynamic tweaks like an adjustable rear wing and hood duct nod to Toyota's racing roots, while upgraded suspension and sticky Michelin tires mean it hugs corners better than ever.

Inside, you get suede-trimmed bucket seats and bold red accents.

It is expected to be offered in limited numbers in Japan, North America, and Australia for around $55,000.