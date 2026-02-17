Toyota's bZ Woodland EV is ready for light off-roading

Toyota just pulled the wraps off its 2026 bZ Woodland—a compact electric SUV built for light off-roading and everyday adventures. With standard all-wheel drive, 8.3-inch of ground clearance, and seating for five, it's set to hit dealerships in March 2026.

It can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds The bZ Woodland packs dual motors with a punchy 375hp, launching from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Its battery gets you up to 452km on regular tires (or 418km with chunkier all-terrain ones), and charging from 10% to 80% at Tesla Superchargers takes about half an hour.

Pricing starts at $46,750 You get a roomy cargo area—up to 74 cubic feet behind the front seats—and towing power up to 1588kg.

It's pricier than its Subaru Trailseeker cousin by $5,300, despite having identical battery packs and horsepower and nearly all of the same interior and exterior dimensions.