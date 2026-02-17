Toyota's bZ Woodland EV is ready for light off-roading
Toyota just pulled the wraps off its 2026 bZ Woodland—a compact electric SUV built for light off-roading and everyday adventures.
With standard all-wheel drive, 8.3-inch of ground clearance, and seating for five, it's set to hit dealerships in March 2026.
It can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds
The bZ Woodland packs dual motors with a punchy 375hp, launching from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
Its battery gets you up to 452km on regular tires (or 418km with chunkier all-terrain ones), and charging from 10% to 80% at Tesla Superchargers takes about half an hour.
Pricing starts at $46,750
You get a roomy cargo area—up to 74 cubic feet behind the front seats—and towing power up to 1588kg.
Pricing starts at $46,750 (including destination), with the Premium trim at $48,850.
It's pricier than its Subaru Trailseeker cousin by $5,300, despite having identical battery packs and horsepower and nearly all of the same interior and exterior dimensions.
Is it worth the wait?
The bZ Woodland outmuscles Toyota's own bZ4X and Highlander in horsepower and has generous cargo room but falls a bit short on range compared to some rivals.
Still, if you want an EV that can handle trails without giving up daily comfort—or quick charging—it's worth a look.