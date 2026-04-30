TRAI proposes V2X in India to reduce road accidents
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TRAI is pushing for a new system called V2X that lets cars, traffic signals, and even pedestrians share real-time information using 4G and 5G.
The goal? Fewer accidents and smoother traffic.
If you've got thoughts on this technology, you can send in your comments until May 28.
TRAI seeks 5.9 GHz for V2X
TRAI suggests setting aside part of the 5.9 GHz spectrum so V2X can roll out across India.
Cars would get built-in devices that work license-free, while roadside units would need approval.
This move could give India's roads a safety upgrade and help us catch up with places like the US and China in smart mobility technology.