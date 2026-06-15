TRAI proposes V2X over 4G and 5G to reduce accidents

TRAI proposal follows DoT spectrum request

This move could be a game-changer for India's roads, since the auto sector is a huge part of the economy.

TRAI's proposal follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications about spectrum allocation, licensing frameworks, and pricing mechanisms for V2X deployments, particularly roadside communications infrastructure.

If approved, C-V2X could turn telecom networks into the backbone of connected transport, making future travel more efficient and maybe even cooler.

Public feedback is open through June 18.