TRAI proposes V2X over 4G and 5G to reduce accidents
TRAI is pitching a Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), which lets cars, traffic signals, and road networks chat with each other in real time using 4G and 5G.
The big idea? Cut down on accidents, since human error causes most crashes, and make driving smoother and safer for everyone.
TRAI proposal follows DoT spectrum request
This move could be a game-changer for India's roads, since the auto sector is a huge part of the economy.
TRAI's proposal follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications about spectrum allocation, licensing frameworks, and pricing mechanisms for V2X deployments, particularly roadside communications infrastructure.
If approved, C-V2X could turn telecom networks into the backbone of connected transport, making future travel more efficient and maybe even cooler.
Public feedback is open through June 18.