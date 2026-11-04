Triumph debuts 2027 Tiger 1200 with radar-based aids, self-lowering suspension
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Triumph just dropped the 2027 Tiger 1200, and it's packed with smart upgrades.
The big news: radar-based rider aids like adaptive cruise control and collision alerts, plus a self-lowering suspension that makes getting on and off way easier.
Triumph says these changes are all about making the motorcycle more accessible and increasing road comfort.
Tiger 1200 arriving December, starts $22,995
The Tiger 1200 keeps its punchy 1,160-cc engine (now tuned for even better acceleration) and comes with a redesigned cockpit featuring a crisp 7-inch touchscreen.
All versions get new standard wheels (19- and 17-inch), so Rally models now match up closer to the GTs.
Expect to see it in showrooms by December 2026 in four trims (GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer), starting at $22,995.