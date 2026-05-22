Triumph debuts Street Triple 765 RX in India priced ₹13.91L

Track ready 765cc 130hp Ohlins

The RX stands out with its matte aluminum finish, cherry-red accents, and exclusive branding on both silencer and seat cowl.

It's built for aggressive riding with clip-on handlebars, fully adjustable Ohlins front forks, Brembo Stylema brakes on twin disks, and sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires.

Under the hood is a punchy 765 cc engine delivering 130hp, plus a six-speed gearbox with quickshifter for those fast shifts on the track or street.