Triumph debuts Street Triple 765 RX in India priced ₹13.91L
Triumph Motorcycles just dropped the Street Triple 765 RX in India, a limited-edition, track-focused upgrade of its RS model.
Priced at ₹13.91 lakh (ex-showroom), this bike made its global debut last November as part of Triumph's 2026 Unleashed campaign, alongside special versions of the Speed Twin 1200 and Tiger 900.
Track ready 765cc 130hp Ohlins
The RX stands out with its matte aluminum finish, cherry-red accents, and exclusive branding on both silencer and seat cowl.
It's built for aggressive riding with clip-on handlebars, fully adjustable Ohlins front forks, Brembo Stylema brakes on twin disks, and sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires.
Under the hood is a punchy 765 cc engine delivering 130hp, plus a six-speed gearbox with quickshifter for those fast shifts on the track or street.