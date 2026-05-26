Triumph launches 2026 Bonneville trio in India from ₹12.17L
Triumph just rolled out the 2026 Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster in India.
These bikes blend classic looks with modern upgrades: think LED lights, advanced safety tech, and more.
Prices start at ₹12.17 lakh for the T120 and ₹13.51 lakh for both the Bobber and Speedmaster.
T120 gains IMU, Bobber Speedmaster refined
The T120 gets cool additions like cornering ABS, traction control via IMU, cruise control, USB Type-C charging ports, and semi-analog dials.
It runs on a 1,200 cc engine with 78.9hp and 105 Nm of torque.
Meanwhile, the Bobber and Speedmaster now offer a bigger fuel tank (14-liter), comfier seats, plus a straighter handlebar on the Speedmaster for easier rides.
Both use the same engine but are tuned for 77hp and 106 Nm of torque; their price has gone up by approximately ₹65,000 this year.
Dual-tone colors like Cranberry Red cost extra if you want to stand out even more.