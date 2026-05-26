Triumph launches Tiger 900 Alpine, Desert editions ₹15.35L ₹16.05L ex-showroom Auto May 26, 2026

Triumph just dropped two new Tiger 900 editions, the Alpine and the Desert, priced at ₹15.35 lakh and ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both bikes come with terrain-inspired looks, upgraded suspensions, and handy touring features.

Under the hood, they pack the same powerful 888 cc triple engine as the standard Tiger 900, delivering 106.5hp and 90 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox.