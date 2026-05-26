Triumph launches Tiger 900 Alpine, Desert editions ₹15.35L ₹16.05L ex-showroom
Triumph just dropped two new Tiger 900 editions, the Alpine and the Desert, priced at ₹15.35 lakh and ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both bikes come with terrain-inspired looks, upgraded suspensions, and handy touring features.
Under the hood, they pack the same powerful 888 cc triple engine as the standard Tiger 900, delivering 106.5hp and 90 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox.
Alpine adjustable Marzocchi, Desert Showa suspension
The Alpine Edition shows off Snowdonia White with blue accents, while the Desert goes bold in Urban Grey with orange highlights.
Both get Akrapovic exhausts, cornering ABS, TPMS, fog lamps, engine protection bars, a quickshifter, and My Triumph connectivity for tech lovers.
The Alpine is tuned for smooth roads with Marzocchi suspension you can adjust electronically; the Desert's Showa suspension is ready for mixed terrain adventures.