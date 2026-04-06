Triumph launches Tracker 400 in India at ₹2,46,225 ex-showroom Delhi
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Triumph just dropped the Tracker 400 in India, priced at ₹2,46,225 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Inspired by flat-track racing, this new bike stands out with its boxy fuel tank and compact flyscreen.
It slots in alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, giving fans more variety in Triumph's lineup.
Tracker 400 produces 40hp
The Tracker 400 runs on a peppy 350 cc engine pushing out 40hp at 8,750 rpm.
You get solid suspension with upside-down forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock for smoother rides.
Safety-wise, there's switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.
The bike also comes in three colors (Racing Yellow, Phantom Black, and Aluminium Silver Gloss) with sporty graphics to match its racing vibe.