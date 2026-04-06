Triumph launches Tracker 400 in India at ₹2,46,225 ex-showroom Delhi

Tracker 400 produces 40hp

The Tracker 400 runs on a peppy 350 cc engine pushing out 40hp at 8,750 rpm.

You get solid suspension with upside-down forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock for smoother rides.

Safety-wise, there's switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.

The bike also comes in three colors (Racing Yellow, Phantom Black, and Aluminium Silver Gloss) with sporty graphics to match its racing vibe.