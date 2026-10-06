Triumph previews 2027 Street Triple 798 and Tiger 900 1200
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Triumph just dropped a sneak peek at its 2027 motorcycles, including the new Street Triple 798, Tiger 900, and Tiger 1200.
The full reveal is set for later this year, but we already get a look at fresh designs and upgraded features.
Moto2-inspired Street Triple Tigers radar systems
The Street Triple 798 gets an all-new engine inspired by Moto2 racing, plus a redesigned frame and LED headlights.
The Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 focus on tech upgrades (think radar systems that could mean adaptive cruise control) while keeping their classic adventure look with improved bodywork.
Fun fact: the Tiger 1200 was previously spotted during Sam Sunderland's recent round-the-world record attempt, showing Triumph's push for performance and innovation.