Triumph raises 400cc model prices by ₹3,000-₹10,000 starting today

Triumph model prices and engine outputs

The Speed T4 now costs ₹10,000 more and comes in at ₹2.09 lakh with a 349 cc engine (28.6hp/31 Nm).

The Speed 400 gets a ₹6,000 hike to ₹2.40 lakh and puts out 36.4hp/32 Nm.

Tracker 400 is up by ₹3,000 to ₹2.49 lakh and offers nearly 39.5hp.

The Scrambler 400X and Thruxton also see increases, now at ₹2.65 lakh and ₹2.75 lakh, while the Scrambler 400XC sits at the top with spoke wheels and cosmetic tweaks but keeps its engine unchanged from the X version.