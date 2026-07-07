Triumph raises 400cc model prices by ₹3,000-₹10,000 starting today
Triumph's entire 400cc lineup just got pricier by ₹3,000-₹10,000 starting today (July 7). This is the second price bump since the 350cc engines were introduced to the lineup.
Now, the most affordable is the Speed T4 at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Scrambler 400XC tops out at ₹2.99 lakh.
Triumph model prices and engine outputs
The Speed T4 now costs ₹10,000 more and comes in at ₹2.09 lakh with a 349 cc engine (28.6hp/31 Nm).
The Speed 400 gets a ₹6,000 hike to ₹2.40 lakh and puts out 36.4hp/32 Nm.
Tracker 400 is up by ₹3,000 to ₹2.49 lakh and offers nearly 39.5hp.
The Scrambler 400X and Thruxton also see increases, now at ₹2.65 lakh and ₹2.75 lakh, while the Scrambler 400XC sits at the top with spoke wheels and cosmetic tweaks but keeps its engine unchanged from the X version.
Current ex-showroom prices ₹2.09L-₹2.99L
Current ex-showroom prices:
Speed T4 - ₹2.09 lakh | Speed 400 - ₹2.40 lakh | Tracker 400 - ₹2.49 lakh | Scrambler 400X - ₹2.65 lakh | Thruxton 400 - ₹2.75 lakh | Scrambler 400XC - ₹2.99 lakh