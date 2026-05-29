Triumph raises prices on select 350 and 400 bikes
Heads up, Triumph fans: prices for some of the brand's popular 350- and 400-class bikes are going up starting June 1, 2026.
Models like the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 XC, and Thruxton 400 will cost ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 more.
Notably, this is the first price bump for the Speed T4 since it launched.
Triumph Delhi prices and engine specs
Here's the updated lineup: Speed 400 now costs ₹2.34L (up by ₹2,000), Speed T4 is at ₹1.99L (up by ₹4,000), Scrambler 400 XC jumps to ₹2.94L (up by ₹5,000), and Thruxton 400 sits at ₹2.70L (up by ₹5,000), all ex-showroom, Delhi.
Engine-wise: Speed T4 runs a smaller 350 cc engine with 29hp; Speed 400 and Scrambler XC pack a punchy engine with up to 37hp; Thruxton leads with a solid 40hp output.
Tracker 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X prices are still pending updates.