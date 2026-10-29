Triumph reveals India pricing for 2027 Tiger 1200 ₹20.99L ₹23.49L
Triumph has revealed India pricing for the 2027 Tiger 1200, bringing two variants, GT Pro and Rally Explorer, priced at ₹20.99 lakh and ₹23.49 lakh.
Both roll out in March 2027 with a revamped 1,160-cc engine pushing out a solid 158hp and 130 Nm of torque.
After its global reveal, this launch brings some serious upgrades to Triumph's adventure lineup.
Tiger 1200 gets Bosch radar tech
The new Tiger 1200 packs Bosch radar tech for adaptive cruise control and emergency brake assist, making long rides safer and smoother.
GT Pro gets cast wheels while the Rally Explorer comes with spoked wheels and a huge 30-liter fuel tank for those who love going off the grid.
Both bikes feature semi-active Showa suspension for comfort on rough roads, plus a slick 7-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to keep you connected on every ride.