Triumph reveals India pricing for 2027 Tiger 1200 ₹20.99L ₹23.49L

Triumph has revealed India pricing for the 2027 Tiger 1200, bringing two variants, GT Pro and Rally Explorer, priced at ₹20.99 lakh and ₹23.49 lakh.

Both roll out in March 2027 with a revamped 1,160-cc engine pushing out a solid 158hp and 130 Nm of torque.

After its global reveal, this launch brings some serious upgrades to Triumph's adventure lineup.