Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition: Limited, retro, and coming soon
Triumph revealed the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition in January 2026 — a throwback to the classic '60s cafe racers.
Only 800 bikes will be made worldwide; availability date not specified, and each comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Expect standout looks with clip-on handlebars, a brown leather single seat, bar-end mirrors, and a removable rear cowl.
Specs at a glance:
This limited edition rocks a Competition Green and Aluminum Silver paint job with gold accents.
Under the hood is a punchy 1,200cc twin engine making 103.5hp and 112Nm of torque.
You get fully adjustable Marzocchi forks, Ohlins shocks for smooth rides, Brembo brakes for serious stopping power, plus three riding modes and a modern TFT display.
Should you buy it?
At £15,995 (about ₹20.2 lakh), this is pricier than the regular Speed Twin RS—thanks to its exclusive design and rarity.
If you're into unique bikes or love that vintage racer vibe (and can snag one before they're gone), this could be worth adding to your dream garage.