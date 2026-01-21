Triumph Trident 660, Tiger Sport 660 get major engine upgrades

The update brings three throttle bodies for quicker response, bigger valves, higher-lift cams, and a larger airbox. The Trident gets a tweaked frame and adjustable Showa rear shock, while the Tiger Sport packs a bigger fuel tank (18.6L) and longer suspension travel for those who love going the distance.

How much do they cost?

The Tiger Sport starts at £9,295, with the Trident coming in at £8,095.

If you're after sporty looks and extra punch without going overboard on price, these might be your next adventure buddies.