Triumph unveils Bonneville T40 built by Bajaj with 350-cc engine

Triumph just dropped the Bonneville T40, blending that old-school Bonneville charm with some pretty up-to-date features.

Built by Bajaj, this new ride runs on a 350-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (29hp, 31.2 Nm of torque), and gets some unique tweaks like a revised cylinder head and special camshafts.

The six-speed gearbox is tuned for smoother performance, so it's not just about looks.