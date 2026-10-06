Triumph unveils Bonneville T40 built by Bajaj with 350-cc engine
Triumph just dropped the Bonneville T40, blending that old-school Bonneville charm with some pretty up-to-date features.
Built by Bajaj, this new ride runs on a 350-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (29hp, 31.2 Nm of torque), and gets some unique tweaks like a revised cylinder head and special camshafts.
The six-speed gearbox is tuned for smoother performance, so it's not just about looks.
Bonneville T40 twin shocks, lean-sensitive ABS
The T40 keeps things classic with twin shock absorbers and a steel swingarm but adds modern touches like lean-sensitive ABS brakes and a four-inch color TFT display.
You get five riding modes, traction control, and handy tech to make rides safer and more fun.
Pricing isn't out yet, but it's set to go up against bikes like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, definitely one to watch if you're into retro style with today's tech.