Triumph's 400 range in Pune and Baramati offers ₹15,000 benefits
Thinking about a new bike? Triumph's 400 range in Pune and Baramati now comes with benefits up to ₹15,000.
The deal packs in an exchange bonus, no down payment, and a low 4.5% interest rate, making it easier to own one.
Heads up: this offer runs for a limited period.
Up to ₹5,000 exchange, 0 down
You get an exchange bonus (up to ₹5,000), no need for a down payment, and cheaper financing thanks to the special interest rate.
Triumph dealerships managed by B.U. Bhandari are encouraging test rides: just call 98220 20209 for details or if you want to check the fine print before the deal ends.