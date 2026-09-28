Trump administration rolls back fuel economy standards for gasoline vehicles

By 2031, new models are expected to average 34.5 mpg instead of the previous 50.4 mpg target.

But Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Safe Climate Transport Campaign, called it "Trump is tanking sensible mile per gallon standards at the worst possible time for consumers, who are getting hit with sky-high prices at the pump," warning it means more pollution, higher gas bills, and worse air quality, undoing years of progress on clean tech.

The administration and automakers said the new rules would "increase Americans's access to the full range of gasoline vehicles they need and can afford."