TVS Apache crosses over 7 million customers worldwide since 2005

TVS launches 'Tu Race Laga' campaign

To mark the occasion, TVS launched the Tu Race Laga campaign with National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, celebrating Apache's racing spirit and innovative features like ride modes and SmartXonnect.

Riders can even customize their bikes through the Built-To-Order platform, and with over 500,000 members in its owner community, Apache fans stay connected through rides, track days, and exclusive events.