TVS Apache crosses over 7 million customers worldwide since 2005
Auto
TVS Apache just crossed a huge milestone: over 7 million customers globally since 2005.
Available in more than 90 countries, the Apache lineup is all about blending racing DNA with everyday rides, inspired by TVS Racing's decades of motorsport experience.
TVS launches 'Tu Race Laga' campaign
To mark the occasion, TVS launched the Tu Race Laga campaign with National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, celebrating Apache's racing spirit and innovative features like ride modes and SmartXonnect.
Riders can even customize their bikes through the Built-To-Order platform, and with over 500,000 members in its owner community, Apache fans stay connected through rides, track days, and exclusive events.