TVS, Hyundai launch Blue Move app pilot in Gurugram
TVS Motor Company and Hyundai have teamed up to launch a pilot for their new electric ride-hailing app, Blue Move, in Gurugram.
The service uses cool, co-developed electric three-wheelers and is currently being tested by Hyundai employees and local users around the company's headquarters.
This pilot is part of their recent collaboration to push innovation in vehicle design and mobility services.
App free, pilot tests market fit
The Blue Move app, managed by Hyundai, is free right now. The TVS-made three-wheelers come with air conditioning and infotainment systems, so rides are comfy and fun.
The main goal? To figure out what works (and what doesn't) before rolling it out bigger.
With India's three-wheeler EV market booming, TVS and Hyundai want to get ahead in sustainable urban transport.