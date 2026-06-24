TVS, Hyundai launch Blue Move app pilot in Gurugram

App free, pilot tests market fit

The Blue Move app, managed by Hyundai, is free right now. The TVS-made three-wheelers come with air conditioning and infotainment systems, so rides are comfy and fun.

The main goal? To figure out what works (and what doesn't) before rolling it out bigger.

With India's three-wheeler EV market booming, TVS and Hyundai want to get ahead in sustainable urban transport.