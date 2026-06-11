TVS Motor Company hits 10L iQube and Orbiter sales milestone
Auto
TVS Motor Company just crossed the 1 million mark for electric scooters, selling over 10 lakh iQube and Orbiter models as of June 11, 2026.
This makes TVS only the second EV manufacturer to reach this milestone after Ola Electric.
They started their EV journey back in January 2020.
TVS sold 5L in 16 months
Sales have really taken off lately. TVS sold its first 5 lakh scooters in 5 years, but the next 5 lakh flew out in just 16 months.
In May alone, they moved over 51,000 units, setting their own monthly record and coming close to Ola's best.
TVS on track for 5L sales
With more than 2 lakh units already sold in 2026 and a daily average of over 1,300 scooters recently, TVS is on track to smash past 5 lakh annual sales this year.