TVS Motor Company records Apache sales jump 28% to 5.71L

GST 2.0 lifts Apache sales 34%

A big reason for this spike? The new GST 2.0, which cut prices for sub-350 cc bikes and helped boost Apache sales by 34% in the second half of the year.

The whole segment grew fast: Bajaj Auto followed with a 24% share and 3,68,814 units sold;

Honda nearly doubled its numbers to over 2 lakh units (now at an 18% share), while Yamaha slipped to a 15% share despite selling more than 2 lakh bikes.

Hero MotoCorp also saw a solid comeback, growing sales by almost half to cross 55,000 units.