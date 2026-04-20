TVS Motor Company records Apache sales jump 28% to 5.71L
TVS Motor Company just had its best year ever for Apache bikes, selling 5.71 lakh units in FY2026, a big 28% jump from last year and the first time the series has crossed the 5 lakh mark.
Apaches made up 40% of all TVS motorcycle sales and grabbed a strong 38% share in the popular 150-200 cc segment.
GST 2.0 lifts Apache sales 34%
A big reason for this spike? The new GST 2.0, which cut prices for sub-350 cc bikes and helped boost Apache sales by 34% in the second half of the year.
The whole segment grew fast: Bajaj Auto followed with a 24% share and 3,68,814 units sold;
Honda nearly doubled its numbers to over 2 lakh units (now at an 18% share), while Yamaha slipped to a 15% share despite selling more than 2 lakh bikes.
Hero MotoCorp also saw a solid comeback, growing sales by almost half to cross 55,000 units.