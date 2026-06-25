TVS Motor Company rolls out 1 millionth iQube EV
TVS Motor Company just rolled out its 1 millionth iQube electric scooter from the Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.
Since its launch in January 2020, the iQube has gained traction thanks to improved battery tech, several models, and a huge sales network, over 3,300 touchpoints across over 3,000 cities.
This big moment highlights how electric scooters are catching on fast in India and cements TVS's spot as a major player.
iQube 500,000 built in 16 months
The iQube's production pace has seriously picked up: after more than three years for the first 100,000 units, the next 500,000 were built in just 16 months.
Collectively, riders have logged nearly 15 billion kilometers, cutting CO2 emissions by over 500,000 tons, about as much as planting nearly 21 million trees!
Chairman Sudarshan Venu said the milestone reflects the increasing acceptance of electric mobility.