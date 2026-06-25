TVS Motor Company rolls out 1 millionth iQube EV

iQube 500,000 built in 16 months

The iQube's production pace has seriously picked up: after more than three years for the first 100,000 units, the next 500,000 were built in just 16 months.

Collectively, riders have logged nearly 15 billion kilometers, cutting CO2 emissions by over 500,000 tons, about as much as planting nearly 21 million trees!

Chairman Sudarshan Venu said the milestone reflects the increasing acceptance of electric mobility.