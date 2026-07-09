TVS Motor, IndianOil adopt King Kargo HD for LPG deliveries
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TVS Motor and IndianOil are joining forces to upgrade how LPG cylinders reach homes across India.
Starting soon, IndianOil's more than 13,000 distributors will use TVS King Kargo HD vehicles, making deliveries quicker, more affordable, and greener by cutting down on emissions.
MoU in Coimbatore, executives cite benefits
The deal was made official with a memorandum of understanding in Coimbatore.
TVS's Rajat Gupta says his new cargo vehicles will help boost productivity while supporting cleaner business.
IndianOil's V. C. Asokan highlights that this move is all about lowering costs and carbon footprint, lining up with India's push for cleaner transport solutions.