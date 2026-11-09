TVS Motor leads India EV 2-wheeler sales with 60,490 units

October saw EVs making up about 9.7% of total two-wheeler sales, down from September's 11.6%.

This drop mainly comes down to Diwali shopping moving to November this year, shifting buying habits.

Hero MotoCorp had an impressive run with an 81.4% jump in sales (29,923 units), while Ather grew modestly at 5.3%.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric faced a tough month with a sharp dip: sales fell by 26.4% year-on-year to 12,098 units, showing how unpredictable this market can be right now.