TVS Motor targets 80,000 EV 2-wheeler units monthly by FY27
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TVS Motor is gearing up to increase its electric two-wheeler production to 80,000 units per month by the end of fiscal 2027, responding to the growing buzz around EVs in India.
Right now, they are making about 60,000 to 65,000 units monthly, so this is a pretty big jump.
TVS EV sales 186,186 Q2 FY27
TVS's electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting 186,186 units thanks to popular models like the iQube scooter.
CEO K N Radhakrishnan shared that its domestic electric two-wheeler sales rose 129% in Q2 FY27.
With rivals like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto also ramping up production targets, TVS's move puts it right in the thick of India's fast-growing EV race.