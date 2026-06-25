TVS Motor's Hosur plant produces 1 millionth iQube electric scooter

TVS iQube: 3,300+ touchpoints, 3,000 cities

Built through homegrown innovation, the iQube now comes in several versions with different battery sizes and smart features, so there's something for everyone.

TVS has made it easy to find and service these scooters by setting up over 3,300 touchpoints across 3,000 cities.

Plus, riders have covered nearly 15 billion kilometers and helped prevent over 500,000 tons of CO2 emissions (that's like planting almost 21 million trees).

TVS says it is committed to making sustainable mobility even more accessible as India's EV infrastructure grows.