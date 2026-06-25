TVS Motor's Hosur plant produces 1 millionth iQube electric scooter
TVS Motor Company just rolled out its 1 millionth iQube electric scooter from the Hosur plant, a big moment for India's EV scene.
Since launching in 2020, the iQube has become a go-to choice for many, showing how electric scooters are catching on as India pushes for cleaner ways to get around.
TVS iQube: 3,300+ touchpoints, 3,000 cities
Built through homegrown innovation, the iQube now comes in several versions with different battery sizes and smart features, so there's something for everyone.
TVS has made it easy to find and service these scooters by setting up over 3,300 touchpoints across 3,000 cities.
Plus, riders have covered nearly 15 billion kilometers and helped prevent over 500,000 tons of CO2 emissions (that's like planting almost 21 million trees).
TVS says it is committed to making sustainable mobility even more accessible as India's EV infrastructure grows.