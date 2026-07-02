TVS Motor's June 2026 sales surge 47% on EV growth

TVS Q1 sales top 1.6 million

In India, motorcycles and scooters both saw strong gains (up 42% and 53%), with domestic two-wheeler sales at 411,014 units.

TVS also broke its own record for quarterly sales: over 1.6 million vehicles sold in Q1 FY27.

Internationally, things are looking good too: overseas sales jumped by 33% this quarter and soared 47% just in June.

All in all, it's been a standout season for TVS fans and anyone watching the EV space.