TVS Motor's June 2026 sales surge 47% on EV growth
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TVS Motor just had a huge month: sales shot up 47% in June 2026 compared to last year, hitting 590,003 units.
The big winners? Two-wheelers, especially their electric models, which sold over three times more than last June.
TVS Q1 sales top 1.6 million
In India, motorcycles and scooters both saw strong gains (up 42% and 53%), with domestic two-wheeler sales at 411,014 units.
TVS also broke its own record for quarterly sales: over 1.6 million vehicles sold in Q1 FY27.
Internationally, things are looking good too: overseas sales jumped by 33% this quarter and soared 47% just in June.
All in all, it's been a standout season for TVS fans and anyone watching the EV space.