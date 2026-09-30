TVS MotoSoul 6.0 set for Goa December 11 and 12

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS MotoSoul has evolved into a defining cultural platform for motorcycling, bringing together exploration, performance, self-expression and a shared passion for riding."

With support from more than seven million riders worldwide (including groups like AOG and CuLT), this edition will mix racing action with fresh tech and community vibes.

TVS is planning new formats and immersive activities to help riders connect, show off their skills, and celebrate all things motorcycling together.