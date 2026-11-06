TVS offers up to ₹15,000 off Ronin for Diwali shoppers
Auto
TVS is celebrating Diwali with a sweet offer on the Ronin: Score up to ₹15,000 off if you buy now.
The deal includes 5% instant cashback on credit card transactions plus an extra ₹7,000 discount on credit card purchases (though which cards qualify isn't specified yet).
For all the details, just swing by your local TVS showroom.
TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 20.4hp
The TVS Ronin packs a 225.9 cc engine with 20.4hp power and a five-speed gearbox for smooth rides.
It's got modern touches like a round LED headlamp and digital display, plus TVS SmartXonnect connectivity on higher variants.
You can pick from single-channel ABS on the base variant and dual-channel ABS on higher variants.