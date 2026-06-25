TVS rolls out 1st Norton Atlas bike at Hosur plant Auto Jun 25, 2026

TVS just rolled out the first Norton Atlas adventure bike at its Hosur plant, blending British style with Indian manufacturing.

The launch event had some international flair, thanks to Dr. Sutapa Choudhury, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

It is a big moment for both brands as they team up for something new.