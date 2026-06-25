TVS rolls out 1st Norton Atlas bike at Hosur plant
TVS just rolled out the first Norton Atlas adventure bike at its Hosur plant, blending British style with Indian manufacturing.
The launch event had some international flair, thanks to Dr. Sutapa Choudhury, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
It is a big moment for both brands as they team up for something new.
Norton enters adventure bike segment
The first Norton Atlas rolled off the production line on June 24, 2026, ahead of its official launch next month, marking Norton's entry into adventure bikes.
Mr. K. N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, called the roll-out a proud moment and emphasized a shared commitment to quality for customers worldwide.
The bike will hit Indian roads later this year, alongside TVS Paddock, a premium retail space designed to showcase Norton's heritage and craftsmanship.