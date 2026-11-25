The robotaxis are powered by the Nuro Driver, a comprehensive autonomous driving system. They come equipped with high-resolution cameras, LIDAR sensors, and radars.

The initial tests will be held in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale before expanding to other Bay Area cities next year.

Lucid has already built a fleet of 100 robotaxis, but it's unclear how many will be part of the initial test rollout.