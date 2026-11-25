Uber begins testing driverless robotaxis with Lucid
What's the story
Uber, Lucid, and Nuro have started testing their fully autonomous robotaxis on public roads in the San Francisco Bay Area. The move comes ahead of their planned public launch in Q1 2027. The companies had first unveiled the vehicle, a modified version of Lucid Gravity, at CES earlier this year.
Tech details
Initial tests in select Bay Area cities
The robotaxis are powered by the Nuro Driver, a comprehensive autonomous driving system. They come equipped with high-resolution cameras, LIDAR sensors, and radars.
The initial tests will be held in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale before expanding to other Bay Area cities next year.
Lucid has already built a fleet of 100 robotaxis, but it's unclear how many will be part of the initial test rollout.
Expansion plans
Uber to buy 35,000 robotaxis
Uber has pledged to buy 35,000 Lucid-Nuro robotaxis and plans to expand its service globally.
The ride-hailing giant will design the in-cabin experience of these vehicles and provide support for rider controls when they are integrated into its network.
This move is part of Uber's strategy to compete with other robotaxi services like Waymo and Zoox.
Service rollout
Plans for global expansion
The robotaxi service will first be launched in the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by Houston later in 2027.
The companies eventually plan to expand into dozens of markets worldwide.
This is just one of the many partnerships Uber has formed as it looks to bring more robotaxis onto its platform.