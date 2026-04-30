Uber, Hertz to launch luxury robotaxis San Francisco Bay Area
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Uber is partnering with Hertz to launch a luxury robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area by late 2026.
The cars? Lucid Gravity SUVs, powered by Nuro's self-driving tech.
Hertz, through its new Oro Mobility affiliate, will handle everything behind the scenes: charging, cleaning, repairs, and staffing.
Uber plans 35,000 Lucid Motors EVs
Uber isn't stopping at one city: it's planning to buy 10,000 of these self-driving SUVs from Lucid Motors and 25,000 EVs based on Lucid's upcoming mid-sized platform and are already eyeing more locations for 2027.
This move is all about making autonomous ride-hailing bigger and smoother as demand grows.