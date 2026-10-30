Uber introduces video recording, ambulance support in India
What's the story
Uber has bolstered its safety features for drivers and riders in India with the addition of ambulance assistance and encrypted in-app video recordings. The updates were announced at the third edition of Uber Pragati on October 29. The company also introduced real-time protections against inappropriate messages as part of this expansion.
Feature introduction
Ambulance assistance feature has been used on 25 occasions
The ambulance assistance feature, which can be accessed through Uber's 24x7 Safety Line in partnership with Dial 4242, has been used on 25 occasions in less than four months.
The company said the feature helps riders and drivers access timely medical support after accidents.
Uber also introduced an in-app Driver Safety Hub for drivers to manage their safety tools and support easily.
Video feature
'Record My Ride' feature helps in resolving disputes
Uber also highlighted its encrypted "Record My Ride" feature, which allows video recordings during trips.
The company said this feature has already helped clarify a disputed incident between a rider and driver, with the recording aiding police in establishing the facts.
Another new feature is the "Safety Content Flag," which detects potentially inappropriate language in real-time chats. Drivers receiving inappropriate messages will be able to cancel eligible trips without it affecting their cancellation statistics.
Earning flexibility
Flexible Drive Pass for drivers
Along with safety features, Uber also announced new initiatives to make earning on its platform more flexible for its over 20 lakh earners in India.
The new "Flexible Drive Pass" offers subscription options from six hours to 180 days, catering to part-time and full-time drivers.
Through "Quickstart," drivers can join the platform via WhatsApp, simplifying the onboarding process.
Credit facility
Voice notes in in-app chat introduced
Uber's 'Earn First, Pay Later' feature allows eligible drivers to continue accepting cash trips even when their balance runs out, within an additional credit limit.
The company has also introduced voice notes in its in-app chat and a simplified Driver App that consolidates earnings, trip details, and important updates.
These changes are aimed at improving the overall experience for drivers on the platform.
Earning expansion
Uber is also expanding earning opportunities for bike drivers
Uber is also expanding earning opportunities for bike drivers through intercity rides, business deliveries via Uber Direct, and personal package deliveries via Uber Parcel.
Participating car drivers can earn through "Uber Pet" by accepting riders traveling with pets.
The company's "Refer & Earn" program offers another way for drivers to earn rewards by bringing new earners onto the platform.