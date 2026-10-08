Uber partners with Pony.ai to test Gen-7 robotaxis in London
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Uber and Pony.ai are teaming up to roll out self-driving taxis in London, with testing set to kick off soon using Pony.ai's Gen-7 robotaxis.
This move is part of Uber's bigger plan to bring autonomous rides to 15 cities worldwide by the end of 2026.
Uber and Pony.ai target 2,000 robotaxis
Uber and Pony.ai want to put 2,000 robotaxis on European roads, starting in Zagreb and likely following a similar model in London.
There is also another player, Wayve, a UK startup, which could launch its own robotaxi service in London with Uber's backing.
Wayve recently raised $1.2 billion, and if things go well, Uber might invest another $300 million.
Plus, Uber has already launched these services in cities like Zagreb, while London is scheduled for testing.