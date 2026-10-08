Uber partners with Pony.ai to test Gen-7 robotaxis in London

Uber and Pony.ai want to put 2,000 robotaxis on European roads, starting in Zagreb and likely following a similar model in London.

There is also another player, Wayve, a UK startup, which could launch its own robotaxi service in London with Uber's backing.

Wayve recently raised $1.2 billion, and if things go well, Uber might invest another $300 million.

Plus, Uber has already launched these services in cities like Zagreb, while London is scheduled for testing.