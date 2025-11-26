You can now ride Uber's driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
Uber and Chinese tech firm WeRide have launched fully autonomous robotaxis on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This makes it the first location outside the US and China to get such a service. The move comes after WeRide received official approval to operate self-driving vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Booking process
How to book a ride?
To use the new service, riders in Abu Dhabi can select the "Autonomous" option on their Uber app. The launch is part of Uber's larger strategy to introduce autonomous vehicles around the world. The company is working with 20 different tech partners and aims to have its self-driving cars operational in at least 10 cities by 2026.
Growth strategy
WeRide's expansion plans
WeRide is also looking to expand its services beyond Abu Dhabi, with Dubai being a potential next stop for driverless rides. The company's partnership with Uber marks a major step in its growth strategy. The launch of autonomous robotaxis on Yas Island is expected to revolutionize transportation in the region and set a precedent for other cities around the world.