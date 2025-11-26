Mahindra's electric SUVs hit 30K sales in just 7 months

Mahindra 's EV sales jumped sevenfold this year, now making up 7.5% of all its vehicles sold. Most owners drive their electric SUVs daily, clocking over 200 million kilometers together—many get more than 500km range per charge and some cars have already hit the 50,000km milestone. These SUVs have handled everything from Leh's 4°C to the Thar Desert's blazing heat.

What's next? More charging stations and new launches

Mahindra plans to set up 250 charging stations (with a total of 1,000 points) by end of 2027 and is celebrating one year since launching the XEV 9S on November 27, 2024.

Fun fact: around four out of five buyers are new to Mahindra—so it looks like these EVs are winning over a whole new crowd.