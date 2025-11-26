Mahindra's electric SUVs hit 30K sales in just 7 months
Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have crossed 30,000 sales since their November 2024 launch—that's about one every 10 minutes.
The company pulled in over ₹8,000 crore from these EVs alone, making it the No. 1 EV brand in revenue market share in H1 FY26.
Sales are skyrocketing—and so is real-world performance
Mahindra's EV sales jumped sevenfold this year, now making up 7.5% of all its vehicles sold.
Most owners drive their electric SUVs daily, clocking over 200 million kilometers together—many get more than 500km range per charge and some cars have already hit the 50,000km milestone.
These SUVs have handled everything from Leh's 4°C to the Thar Desert's blazing heat.
What's next? More charging stations and new launches
Mahindra plans to set up 250 charging stations (with a total of 1,000 points) by end of 2027 and is celebrating one year since launching the XEV 9S on November 27, 2024.
Fun fact: around four out of five buyers are new to Mahindra—so it looks like these EVs are winning over a whole new crowd.