Musk says Tesla will double Austin robotaxi fleet next month

Service expansion

Tesla's robotaxi service expands to Arizona

Tesla's robotaxi service is currently operational in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area, albeit with safety monitors still required in the vehicles. Last week, the company received a permit to launch a ride-hailing service in Arizona. In October, Musk had said he expected robotaxis to run without safety drivers across most of Austin this year. He also predicted that by year-end, these autonomous vehicles would be operating across eight to 10 metropolitan areas.