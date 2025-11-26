Mahindra XUV 9S: India's 1st 3-row electric SUV is here
Mahindra is set to launch the XEV 9S, making it the first true three-row electric SUV built from scratch in India.
It runs on the new INGLO skateboard platform, giving you a flat floor for extra space and sliding second-row seats so all seven seats are easy to reach.
The low center of gravity also means a smoother, more stable ride.
Quick specs & cool features
You get two battery choices—59kWh or a bigger 79kWh pack—with top variants offering over 500km range.
Inside, it's loaded: panoramic sunroof, five screens (including rear entertainment), a punchy Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated leatherette seats, wireless charging, and multi-zone climate control.
Price & how it stacks up
Prices start at ₹22 lakh and go up to ₹35 lakh.
Unlike MPV-based rivals like Kia Carens EV or BYD eMax 7, this one's designed as an electric SUV from day one—so you get more space and smarter features for families who want something techy and premium without losing out on practicality.