Mahindra XUV 9S: India's 1st 3-row electric SUV is here Auto Nov 26, 2025

Mahindra is set to launch the XEV 9S, making it the first true three-row electric SUV built from scratch in India.

It runs on the new INGLO skateboard platform, giving you a flat floor for extra space and sliding second-row seats so all seven seats are easy to reach.

The low center of gravity also means a smoother, more stable ride.