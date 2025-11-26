Ferrari says its new V6 is better than a V12—here's why
Ferrari's Senior Product Marketing Manager, Matteo Turconi, just called the brand's latest 3.0L twin-turbo V6 "superior to a V12."
He made the bold claim at a workshop on November 19, backing it up with the F80's wild stats: 888hp and a record 300hp per liter.
What makes this V6 special?
This isn't your average engine—it borrows tech from Ferrari's Le Mans-winning race car and teams up with a hybrid system plus three electric motors for a whopping total of 1,200hp.
The design is compact for better handling and aerodynamics (think: shorter wheelbase, less weight, and that huge diffuser).
Electric turbos also mean you get instant power without lag.
Is Ferrari done with big engines?
Not at all!
While they're hyping up the new V6 hybrid setup, Ferrari says they're still committed to their classic V12s in cars like the 12Cilindri and Purosangue.
By 2030, their lineup will be split between pure gas engines (40%), hybrids (40%), and EVs (20%).