Genesis drops the Magma GT, its 1st-ever supercar

The Magma GT is all about sleek aerodynamics—think low bonnet, scissor doors, and a boat-tail cabin. Under the hood is a V8 engine inspired by their GMR-001 hypercar. Genesis 's Motorsport division (launched in late 2024) plans to take this car racing at events like Le Mans and GT3.

How does it stack up?

Aiming at rivals like Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren, the Magma GT blends high-tech racing vibes with Genesis's signature luxury.

Design chief Luc Donckerwolke explains that this car enhances driver skill by focusing on composure rather than raw aggression.

If you want power with polish, keep an eye out for this one.