BMW ends Z4 era globally, Final Edition marks its farewell
BMW is bidding farewell to its popular roadster, the Z4. The company will offer a limited-run Final Edition model based on the Z4 M40i. The special edition comes with two transmission options: an eight-speed Steptronic automatic or a six-speed manual. The manual variant features the Edition Handschalter Package, which includes exclusive software mapping for rear dampers, steering, traction control, and M Sport differential.
Specifications
Final Edition's performance and design features
The Final Edition is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering 382hp and 500Nm of torque. It comes with staggered Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M wheels, measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. The car sports BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint with Shadowline Package as standard, adding gloss-black trim to mirror caps, kidney grille, lower air intake, and exhaust finishers.
Interior details
Interior features of the Z4 Final Edition
The interior of the Z4 Final Edition is adorned with red contrast stitching on the instrument panel, center console, floor mats, door panels, and M Sport seats. These seats are upholstered in black Vernasca leather and Alcantara. The car also comes with special door sill plates to remind you that you're driving the Z4 Final Edition.
Features
Standard features and production details
The Z4 Final Edition also comes with standard features such as the Driver Assistance Package, a Harman Kardon sound system, and the Premium Package. These add ambient lighting, a head-up display among other things. BMW will produce the Z4 Final Edition from February to April next year in "very small numbers." No matter which transmission you choose, each unit will cost $78,675 (including a $1,175 destination charge).
Future prospects
Uncertain future for the Z4 roadster
The exact end date for Z4 production remains unclear. However, it is worth noting that the Toyota Supra, which shares its platform with the Z4, will stop production next March. Unlike BMW, Toyota has already confirmed plans for a successor model. As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a fourth-generation Z4 from BMW's end.