BMW ends Z4 era globally, Final Edition marks its farewell 

BMW is bidding farewell to its popular roadster, the Z4. The company will offer a limited-run Final Edition model based on the Z4 M40i. The special edition comes with two transmission options: an eight-speed Steptronic automatic or a six-speed manual. The manual variant features the Edition Handschalter Package, which includes exclusive software mapping for rear dampers, steering, traction control, and M Sport differential.

Specifications Final Edition's performance and design features The Final Edition is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering 382hp and 500Nm of torque. It comes with staggered Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M wheels, measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. The car sports BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint with Shadowline Package as standard, adding gloss-black trim to mirror caps, kidney grille, lower air intake, and exhaust finishers.

Interior details Interior features of the Z4 Final Edition The interior of the Z4 Final Edition is adorned with red contrast stitching on the instrument panel, center console, floor mats, door panels, and M Sport seats. These seats are upholstered in black Vernasca leather and Alcantara. The car also comes with special door sill plates to remind you that you're driving the Z4 Final Edition.

Features Standard features and production details The Z4 Final Edition also comes with standard features such as the Driver Assistance Package, a Harman Kardon sound system, and the Premium Package. These add ambient lighting, a head-up display among other things. BMW will produce the Z4 Final Edition from February to April next year in "very small numbers." No matter which transmission you choose, each unit will cost $78,675 (including a $1,175 destination charge).