Next Article
Tesla opens 1st full-scale experience center in India
Auto
Tesla just launched its first full-scale experience center in Gurugram, stepping up from its earlier display-only spots in Mumbai and Delhi.
Now, visitors can actually book consultations and test drives—a big move since Tesla only entered the Indian market this year, making it their 50th global market.
What's new for Indian buyers?
This Gurugram hub is managed by Sharad Agarwal, formerly head of Lamborghini India and a senior sales executive at Audi India, and signals Tesla's push to compete with luxury EV brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The imported Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh (thanks to a hefty 70% import duty), making it pricier than in the US, but Tesla still sold 118 cars here so far in 2025—even with no local manufacturing yet.