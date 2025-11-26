Tesla opens 1st full-scale experience center in India

What's new for Indian buyers?

This Gurugram hub is managed by Sharad Agarwal, formerly head of Lamborghini India and a senior sales executive at Audi India, and signals Tesla's push to compete with luxury EV brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The imported Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh (thanks to a hefty 70% import duty), making it pricier than in the US, but Tesla still sold 118 cars here so far in 2025—even with no local manufacturing yet.