Indrajaal launches anti-drone patrol vehicle to combat drone threats
Indrajaal Drone Defence just rolled out the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV), a mobile system built to fight back against the growing problem of rogue drones in India.
After recent incidents—like the ISI-linked cross-border drone-trafficking incident and the BSF catching 255 Pakistani drones so far this year—the need for smarter security tech became pretty clear.
These drones have been used for smuggling weapons and drugs, so having a way to stop them is a big deal.
How the Indrajaal Ranger works
The Indrajaal Ranger isn't your average patrol vehicle—it can spot, track, and take down suspicious drones while cruising around.
Powered by its SkyOS autonomy engine, it uses smart sensors and real-time decision-making to create protective "security domes" over places like airports, borders, or cities.
According to founder Kiran Raju, the vehicle is designed for quick response and to keep sensitive zones safe from threats.