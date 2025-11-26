Indrajaal launches anti-drone patrol vehicle to combat drone threats Auto Nov 26, 2025

Indrajaal Drone Defence just rolled out the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV), a mobile system built to fight back against the growing problem of rogue drones in India.

After recent incidents—like the ISI-linked cross-border drone-trafficking incident and the BSF catching 255 Pakistani drones so far this year—the need for smarter security tech became pretty clear.

These drones have been used for smuggling weapons and drugs, so having a way to stop them is a big deal.