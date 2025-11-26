Next Article
Mahindra drops BE 6 Special Edition just before XUV9S reveal
Auto
Mahindra is preparing to roll out a special edition of its BE 6 electric SUV, right ahead of the much-anticipated XEV 9S launch on November 27.
This new version is expected to show off Mahindra's Formula E-inspired Gen 3.5 livery, giving it a sporty edge.
Fast sales and growing EV buzz
Mahindra's been in the Formula E game since 2014 and just finished fourth this season—proof they're serious about electric performance.
The BE 6, priced from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹27.65 lakh, competes with Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV.
Earlier this year, their Batman Edition sold out in just over two minutes!
Since last November, Mahindra has sold over 30,000 electric SUVs and now claims a solid 25% market share in the segment.