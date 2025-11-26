Mahindra drops BE 6 Special Edition just before XUV9S reveal

Fast sales and growing EV buzz

Mahindra's been in the Formula E game since 2014 and just finished fourth this season—proof they're serious about electric performance.

The BE 6, priced from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹27.65 lakh, competes with Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV.

Earlier this year, their Batman Edition sold out in just over two minutes!

Since last November, Mahindra has sold over 30,000 electric SUVs and now claims a solid 25% market share in the segment.